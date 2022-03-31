Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $926,000 Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $2,576,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE BIO opened at $580.23 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $524.19 and a one year high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $588.85 and its 200-day moving average is $686.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

