Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Shares Up 4.2%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

