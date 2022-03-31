Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $73.01 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,756. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,430,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.