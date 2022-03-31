MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

MASQ (MASQ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $153,760.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MASQ has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047978 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.10 or 0.07210662 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,230.79 or 1.00075011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00055967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047533 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

