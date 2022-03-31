Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Materion stock opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Materion will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 1,870.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

