Mattern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.53. The company has a market capitalization of $414.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.