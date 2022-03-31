Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.14. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 24,043 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.93 million and a PE ratio of -16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

