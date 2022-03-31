MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MXL. Northland Securities raised their target price on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $59.94 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 113.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.