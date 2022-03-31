MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $15.53 on Thursday. MBIA has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $851.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67). MBIA had a negative net margin of 235.45% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MBIA by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MBIA by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in MBIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MBIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

