McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.170-$3.220 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.17-3.22 EPS.

NYSE MKC traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average is $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 452,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,440.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 155,274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 147,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

