MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MDTKF remained flat at $$7.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. MediaTek has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

About MediaTek

MediaTek Inc researches, develops, produces, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. It provides multimedia, computer peripherals oriented, consumer-oriented, and other application ICs. The company offers products for smartphones, such as MediaTek Helio chipsets; octa-core and quad-core system-on-chips (SoC); 32-bit chipsets; and SOCs for Google Mobile Service Express.

