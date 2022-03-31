Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $188,985.86 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00279545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001496 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,898,713 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

