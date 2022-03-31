Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Up 30.8% in March

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. Meridian has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.78.

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Meridian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 147.1% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 68,349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Meridian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

