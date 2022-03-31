Meridian Financial Partners LLC Sells 225 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.44 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $296.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

