Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 85,547 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $348,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

