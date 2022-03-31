Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after buying an additional 375,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after buying an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 97.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after buying an additional 128,219 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $311.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

