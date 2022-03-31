Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MXSG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,142. Mexus Gold US has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State.

