Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MXSG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,142. Mexus Gold US has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
Mexus Gold US Company Profile (Get Rating)
