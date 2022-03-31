MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.39. MGE Energy has a one year low of $69.23 and a one year high of $82.95.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

