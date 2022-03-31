MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $85.54 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.13.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Michele Lux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $70,320.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,494 shares of company stock worth $762,072 over the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 29.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 197.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

