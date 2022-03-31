Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $399.05

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 399.05 ($5.23) and traded as high as GBX 425.20 ($5.57). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 420.50 ($5.51), with a volume of 1,592,456 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 406.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 399.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $0.09. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.26%.

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Stephen Murdoch sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.95), for a total transaction of £22,702.68 ($29,738.90).

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

