Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.86.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. 846,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,508,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after buying an additional 1,104,114 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,207,253,000 after buying an additional 883,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,404,488,000 after buying an additional 1,267,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,953,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

