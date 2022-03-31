Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.360-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.36-$2.56 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.86.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.09. 652,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,508,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

