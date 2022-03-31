Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,907 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.9% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $313.86 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $231.10 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

