Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 785.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 18,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares during the period. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

