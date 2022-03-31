Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
About Millicom International Cellular (Get Rating)
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
