Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) & Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Head-To-Head Review

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Sintx Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $52.10 million 2.52 -$21.46 million N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $610,000.00 24.69 -$7.03 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A Sintx Technologies -1,448.02% -42.78% -34.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Minerva Surgical and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Minerva Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 191.21%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 351.19%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Minerva Surgical.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Sintx Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

About Sintx Technologies (Get Rating)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products. It has a collaboration agreement with Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. to develop a poly-ether-ketone-ketone silicon nitride composite based on OXPEKK SC solution casting technology. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.