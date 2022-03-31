Minter Network Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 7% against the dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $5,130.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.30 or 0.00225604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00208644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046862 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00029136 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.61 or 0.07154060 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,663,540,084 coins and its circulating supply is 5,458,330,517 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.