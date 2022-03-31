Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Short Interest Down 31.2% in March

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 6,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE MIR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. 649,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,198. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mirion Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

