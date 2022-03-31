Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,800 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the February 28th total of 480,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MIRM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,684,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,146,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,566,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $696.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

