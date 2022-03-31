Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

MCW stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,896 shares of company stock worth $463,919 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 7,247.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

