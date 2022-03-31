Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.23

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $40.25. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23.

Mitsubishi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

