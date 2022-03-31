Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:MFG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 161,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

