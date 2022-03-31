Mizuho Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $343.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $257.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,849 shares of company stock valued at $21,606,781. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.