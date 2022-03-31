Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 1,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.