Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.45.

MDLZ traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $62.81. 121,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,733,429. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average is $63.09. The company has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 622,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 252,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 152,988 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

