MonetaryUnit Market Capitalization Hits $819,410.09 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $819,410.09 and $28,421.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00178645 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,865,023 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

