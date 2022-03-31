MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.510-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.080 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $496.72.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB traded up $13.37 on Thursday, hitting $443.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.35 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $194,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,362 shares of company stock worth $75,246,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.