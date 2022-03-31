Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.43), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,001. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,353,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,063,000 after acquiring an additional 285,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 27,584.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

