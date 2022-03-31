Morgan Stanley Boosts Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Price Target to GBX 1,620

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,580 ($20.70) to GBX 1,620 ($21.22) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smiths Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.33. 7,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

