Morgan Stanley Boosts Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Price Target to GBX 1,620

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZYGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,580 ($20.70) to GBX 1,620 ($21.22) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smiths Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.33. 7,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.

Smiths Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

