Morgan Stanley Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PINS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.54.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.69. 9,445,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,372,093. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,206,525. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pinterest by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pinterest by 42.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $5,829,000.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

