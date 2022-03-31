Morgan Stanley Lowers The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $418.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $445.00 to $418.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $434.38.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,150. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $317.72 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.98 and a 200-day moving average of $376.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 38.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,479,000 after buying an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

