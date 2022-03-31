Morgan Stanley Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.87 ($7.54).

ETR:AT1 opened at €5.31 ($5.84) on Monday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.66.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

