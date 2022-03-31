Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Motorola Solutions worth $168,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 62.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $280,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $4.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.64. 10,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,943. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.54 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.97. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.