Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $240.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.97. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $184.54 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

