MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $967.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,114,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 283,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,379 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,744 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,790,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 179,159 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

