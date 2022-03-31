MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $85.87 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

