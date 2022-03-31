MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Raised to $100.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.04.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,961,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after buying an additional 226,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

