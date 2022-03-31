Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $300.37

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 300.37 ($3.93) and traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.13). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.06), with a volume of 12,411 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.13) price objective on shares of Mulberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £186.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 287.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 300.37.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

