Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Up 30.0% in March

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nanobiotix stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Nanobiotix has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.