NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,122. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.87.

NanoViricides Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

