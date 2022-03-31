National Bank Financial Boosts BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$136.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, lifted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.81.

Shares of DOOO traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.83. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after buying an additional 966,038 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of BRP by 42.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of BRP by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,297,000 after buying an additional 45,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

